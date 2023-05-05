Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 176,954 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 26,283 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $40,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 48.2% in the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 28.6% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 180 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Freedom Day Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.5% in the third quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 9,248 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $2,002,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.2% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 922 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $206.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $226.32. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $177.26 and a 1-year high of $288.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $48.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.42.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas development company reported $5.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.31. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 31.15% and a return on equity of 30.71%. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $3.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $13.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.48%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PXD. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $229.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $217.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $293.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.45.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

Further Reading

