Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) Lifted to “Buy” at Compass Point

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) was upgraded by Compass Point from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on HST. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Host Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.50.
Host Hotels & Resorts Trading Up 6.4 %
Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $17.31 on Friday. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $14.51 and a 12-month high of $21.63. The company has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.57.
Institutional Trading of Host Hotels & Resorts
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 96.7% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 82.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1,921.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 131.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.07% of the company’s stock.
About Host Hotels & Resorts
Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Brazil and Canada. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.
