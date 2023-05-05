Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) Lifted to “Buy” at Compass Point

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HSTGet Rating) was upgraded by Compass Point from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on HST. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Host Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.50.

Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $17.31 on Friday. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $14.51 and a 12-month high of $21.63. The company has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.57.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HSTGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.23). Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 15.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 96.7% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 82.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1,921.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 131.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Brazil and Canada. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

