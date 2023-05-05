IFP Advisors Inc Trims Stock Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

IFP Advisors Inc cut its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,566 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of O. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,517,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,733,718,000 after buying an additional 2,692,028 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Realty Income by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,954,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $567,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419,353 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Realty Income in the 3rd quarter worth about $68,951,000. PGGM Investments bought a new position in Realty Income in the 3rd quarter worth about $63,639,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Realty Income by 167.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,633,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,850 shares in the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on O shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Realty Income from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Raymond James cut shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Realty Income from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Realty Income has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.63.

NYSE O opened at $61.92 on Friday. Realty Income Co. has a 52 week low of $55.50 and a 52 week high of $75.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.61, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.62.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.62). Realty Income had a net margin of 25.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The business had revenue of $888.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $840.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a apr 23 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 215.49%.

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

