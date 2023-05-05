MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Bought by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in MetLife were worth $899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MET. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,165,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,225,676,000 after acquiring an additional 5,876,930 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 92.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,264,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $319,989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,530,149 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 296.5% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,497,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120,079 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of MetLife during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,934,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 309.7% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,364,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031,277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Get MetLife alerts:

MetLife Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MET opened at $54.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.83 and a fifty-two week high of $77.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.43. The company has a market cap of $41.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.05.

MetLife Increases Dividend

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.33). MetLife had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The business had revenue of $16.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.08 EPS. MetLife’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 8th. This is an increase from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.26%.

MetLife declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 3rd that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MET shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of MetLife from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of MetLife from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of MetLife from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.00.

Insider Activity at MetLife

In other MetLife news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 2,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.96, for a total transaction of $202,732.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,471,008.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.