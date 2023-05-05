IFP Advisors Inc Has $912,000 Holdings in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,351 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,082 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Mercury General were worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MCY. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Mercury General in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Mercury General by 7.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after acquiring an additional 3,341 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Mercury General by 57.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 7,763 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Mercury General by 1.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 600,519 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,028,000 after acquiring an additional 10,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Mercury General by 15.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,077 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Mercury General alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on MCY. StockNews.com began coverage on Mercury General in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Mercury General from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Mercury General Price Performance

NYSE:MCY opened at $29.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.33 and its 200-day moving average is $33.60. Mercury General Co. has a 1-year low of $26.15 and a 1-year high of $52.84.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported ($1.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.84). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Mercury General had a negative return on equity of 10.88% and a negative net margin of 9.15%.

Mercury General Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.3175 per share. This is a boost from Mercury General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Mercury General’s payout ratio is -19.48%.

Mercury General Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mercury General Corp. operates as a broker and agency writer of automobile insurance. The firm engages in writing personal automobile insurance and provides related property and casualty insurance products to its customers. Its insurance products include private passenger automobile and related insurance products such as homeowners, commercial automobile and commercial property.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.