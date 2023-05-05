Sector Gamma AS Purchases New Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Sector Gamma AS acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 74,496 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,542,000. Laboratory Co. of America comprises about 4.0% of Sector Gamma AS’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Sector Gamma AS owned approximately 0.08% of Laboratory Co. of America as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LH. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,436,397 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,342,288,000 after acquiring an additional 252,118 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,168,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 450,714 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $105,630,000 after purchasing an additional 156,479 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,651,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 34.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 463,964 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $95,024,000 after buying an additional 119,177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Laboratory Co. of America

In other news, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.58, for a total transaction of $2,004,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,272,510.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 8,000 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.58, for a total value of $2,004,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,069 shares in the company, valued at $2,272,510.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 219 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.01, for a total transaction of $53,219.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,297,916.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,425 shares of company stock valued at $3,014,358 in the last 90 days. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Laboratory Co. of America Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE LH opened at $221.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $227.73 and its 200-day moving average is $234.78. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a one year low of $200.32 and a one year high of $263.13. The firm has a market cap of $19.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.12 and a beta of 1.04.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 6.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 16.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LH shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $304.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $285.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $265.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $250.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Laboratory Co. of America has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.00.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

Featured Stories

