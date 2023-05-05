IFP Advisors Inc Boosts Position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,942,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,230,979,000 after buying an additional 355,184 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 1.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,676,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,867,983,000 after purchasing an additional 445,642 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 64.2% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 8,335,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,204,827,000 after purchasing an additional 3,258,264 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,620,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $626,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 3.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,076,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $752,573,000 after purchasing an additional 136,305 shares in the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on CCI. Raymond James dropped their price target on Crown Castle from $154.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Crown Castle in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Crown Castle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $161.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Crown Castle from $143.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Crown Castle from $159.00 to $151.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.56.

Insider Activity at Crown Castle

Crown Castle Trading Down 0.2 %

In related news, COO Christopher Levendos sold 14,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.04, for a total transaction of $1,795,106.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 4,759 shares in the company, valued at $590,306.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Crown Castle news, EVP Laura B. Nichol sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.56, for a total value of $612,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,782 shares in the company, valued at $2,669,601.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Christopher Levendos sold 14,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.04, for a total value of $1,795,106.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $590,306.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,472 shares of company stock worth $3,012,757. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CCI opened at $117.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $51.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.47 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.76 and a 1 year high of $193.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $128.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.41.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.88). The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 22.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 162.18%.

Crown Castle Company Profile

Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the Towers and Fiber segments. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

Featured Stories

