IFP Advisors Inc Acquires 920 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,596 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $927,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BDX. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,923 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 504 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,346 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. 87.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BDX has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $272.44.

Becton, Dickinson and Trading Down 4.2 %

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock opened at $252.46 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $246.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $244.39. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $215.90 and a 1 year high of $269.06. The company has a market capitalization of $71.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.30. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 8.47%. The business had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 EPS for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is 68.68%.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

