IFP Advisors Inc Trims Stock Position in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its position in shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,801 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 472 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Compass Minerals International were worth $906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Compass Minerals International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Compass Minerals International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 270,118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,075,000 after purchasing an additional 31,475 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Compass Minerals International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMP has been the subject of several research reports. CL King dropped their target price on shares of Compass Minerals International from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Compass Minerals International in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Compass Minerals International from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th.

Compass Minerals International Stock Performance

Compass Minerals International Announces Dividend

NYSE:CMP opened at $30.92 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.38. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.65 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.41 and a 52 week high of $60.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -75.00%.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Compass Minerals International, Inc engages in the production of salt, sulfate of potassium, and magnesium chloride, and in the provision of records storage. It operates through the Salt and Plant Nutrition segments. The Salt segment provides highway de-icing salt. The Plant Nutrition segment produces and markets SOP products in various grades worldwide to distributors and retailers of crop inputs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Minerals International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Minerals International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.