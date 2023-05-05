IFP Advisors Inc Lowers Holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

IFP Advisors Inc decreased its position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,896 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $1,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in Qorvo by 9.5% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 12,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. purchased a new stake in Qorvo during the third quarter worth $310,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Qorvo by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Qorvo by 6.7% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 71,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,646,000 after buying an additional 4,473 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Qorvo by 9.9% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 29,811 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,367,000 after buying an additional 2,687 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QRVO opened at $93.99 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $96.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.43. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.38 and a 1 year high of $114.59. The company has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $632.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $621.35 million. Qorvo had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Qorvo from $94.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Qorvo in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Qorvo in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $100.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.78.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplying cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

