Sector Gamma AS Purchases 45,405 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Sector Gamma AS lifted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) by 41.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 155,009 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,405 shares during the period. BioMarin Pharmaceutical accounts for about 3.7% of Sector Gamma AS’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Sector Gamma AS owned about 0.08% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical worth $16,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 247 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 395.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 268.0% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 622 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BMRN opened at $95.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 4.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.91 billion, a PE ratio of 251.18 and a beta of 0.38. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.73 and a 52-week high of $117.77.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:BMRN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 4.04% and a net margin of 3.30%. The firm had revenue of $537.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.88 million. Analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.15, for a total value of $654,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 320,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,963,364.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.15, for a total transaction of $654,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 320,324 shares in the company, valued at $34,963,364.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.09, for a total transaction of $825,265.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,810,755.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,500 shares of company stock worth $7,196,515 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

BMRN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. SpectralCast reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Avian Securities lowered shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wedbush reduced their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BioMarin Pharmaceutical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.65.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

