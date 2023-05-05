Sector Gamma AS Cuts Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Sector Gamma AS reduced its stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 353,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,828 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Health comprises approximately 6.2% of Sector Gamma AS’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Sector Gamma AS’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $27,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its stake in Cardinal Health by 888.6% during the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the third quarter valued at $28,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in Cardinal Health by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 88.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cardinal Health Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Cardinal Health stock opened at $80.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.74. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.70 and a 12 month high of $83.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.02.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $51.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.03 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 101.28% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. Analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd were given a dividend of $0.4957 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is presently 36.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CAH. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $78.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird raised Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Friday, March 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cardinal Health currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.92.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

