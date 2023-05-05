Sector Gamma AS Buys Shares of 55,000 Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Sector Gamma AS acquired a new position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,476,000. Catalent accounts for approximately 0.6% of Sector Gamma AS’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Catalent by 18.0% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Catalent by 125.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after buying an additional 7,231 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Catalent by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 24,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Catalent by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 991,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,904,000 after acquiring an additional 17,813 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Catalent alerts:

Insider Activity at Catalent

In other Catalent news, SVP Mario Gargiulo sold 678 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total transaction of $33,805.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,005.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Manja Boerman sold 1,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total value of $72,097.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $718,682.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mario Gargiulo sold 678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total value of $33,805.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,005.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Catalent Stock Up 0.8 %

Several equities analysts have commented on CTLT shares. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Catalent from $78.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Catalent from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Catalent from $70.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. William Blair lowered Catalent from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Catalent to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Catalent has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.60.

Shares of Catalent stock opened at $49.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.66 and a 200 day moving average of $55.66. The company has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.17. Catalent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.69 and a 52-week high of $115.33.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Catalent had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 11.40%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Catalent Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.