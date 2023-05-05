Shell Asset Management Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,586 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,854 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Trade Desk in the 1st quarter worth $1,946,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 32.8% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 43.0% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 4,276 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 8.5% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 103,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,146,000 after purchasing an additional 8,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service grew its stake in Trade Desk by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 657,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,550,000 after purchasing an additional 66,179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens increased their target price on Trade Desk from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research started coverage on Trade Desk in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Trade Desk from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.30.

NASDAQ:TTD opened at $61.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 614.46, a PEG ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.80. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.00 and a 1 year high of $76.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.37 and a 200-day moving average of $53.11.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $490.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.24 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 2.86%. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 477,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total value of $28,951,359.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 470,930 shares in the company, valued at $28,571,323.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Trade Desk news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total value of $182,729.07. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,060 shares in the company, valued at $4,329,685.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 477,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total value of $28,951,359.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 470,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,571,323.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 962,769 shares of company stock worth $58,223,655. 10.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

