Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Shares Bought by Sector Gamma AS

Sector Gamma AS lifted its holdings in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) by 25.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 106,207 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 21,477 shares during the quarter. Seagen makes up approximately 3.1% of Sector Gamma AS’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Sector Gamma AS’s holdings in Seagen were worth $13,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Seagen by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,349 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,627,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Seagen by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 192,213 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,701,000 after buying an additional 2,818 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Seagen by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 57,745 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,432,000 after buying an additional 6,327 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Seagen by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,359 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,974,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Seagen by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 84,149 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,814,000 after acquiring an additional 11,108 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on SGEN shares. SVB Leerink cut Seagen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Seagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Seagen from $210.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Seagen from $157.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Seagen from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.47.

Shares of SGEN stock opened at $198.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $196.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.73. Seagen Inc. has a one year low of $105.43 and a one year high of $207.16.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.11). Seagen had a negative net margin of 31.55% and a negative return on equity of 23.00%. The firm had revenue of $519.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.74) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Seagen Inc. will post -2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 55,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.58, for a total transaction of $11,322,275.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,333,972.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 55,344 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.58, for a total transaction of $11,322,275.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 118,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,333,972.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 133 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.86, for a total transaction of $27,379.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,377,538.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 218,657 shares of company stock worth $40,937,045. 27.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer. It also engages in the advancement of therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. Its products include Adcetris, Padcev, Tivdak, and Tukysa. The company was founded by Clay B.

