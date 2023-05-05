Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 1,701 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,701 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $525,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,952,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,502,220,000 after purchasing an additional 138,254 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,557,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,785,000 after purchasing an additional 264,159 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 11.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,198,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,723,000 after buying an additional 549,088 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 7.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,015,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,512,000 after buying an additional 343,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,200,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,947,000 after acquiring an additional 38,193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TSN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Tyson Foods from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.44.

Tyson Foods Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:TSN opened at $60.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.57 and its 200 day moving average is $62.71. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.81 and a 12 month high of $94.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.38 billion, a PE ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.50). Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 4.54%. The firm had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.53%.

About Tyson Foods

(Get Rating)

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of frozen and refrigerated food products. It operates through the following segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The Beef segment includes processing live fed cattle and fabricating dressed beef carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts and case-ready products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.