Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cottage Street Advisors LLC grew its position in American Tower by 17,322.3% in the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,495,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,943 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in American Tower by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,658,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,000,100,000 after purchasing an additional 760,958 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in American Tower in the 3rd quarter worth about $134,642,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in American Tower by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,021,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $648,700,000 after purchasing an additional 430,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in American Tower by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,073,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,089,321,000 after purchasing an additional 408,300 shares in the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AMT shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of American Tower from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $244.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of American Tower from $227.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of American Tower from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.12.

Insider Transactions at American Tower

American Tower Price Performance

In other American Tower news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,739 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total transaction of $380,128.01. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,830,620.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

AMT stock opened at $194.40 on Friday. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $178.17 and a one year high of $282.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $200.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $90.52 billion, a PE ratio of 64.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.57.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($1.56). American Tower had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.55 EPS. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th were issued a $1.56 dividend. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 208.00%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It offers leasing of space on communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies. It operates through the following segments: U.S.

Further Reading

