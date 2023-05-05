Texas Permanent School Fund Purchases 68 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $6,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ROP. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. 92.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $424.95 per share, for a total transaction of $424,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,950. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 471 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.55, for a total transaction of $202,318.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,377,452.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $424.95 per share, for a total transaction of $424,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $424,950. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ROP shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $476.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Roper Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $480.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $518.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $498.08.

ROP opened at $453.48 on Friday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $356.21 and a 52-week high of $465.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $48.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $435.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $429.66.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.05. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 50.48% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.77 EPS. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th were issued a $0.683 dividend. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 10.38%.

Roper Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc is a diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment includes Aderant, CBORD/Horizon, CliniSys, Data Innovations, Deltek, Frontline Education, IntelliTrans, PowerPlan, Strata, and Vertafore.

Read More

