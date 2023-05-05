The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 282 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $6,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,877,932 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,351,699,000 after purchasing an additional 61,656 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Travelers Companies by 2.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,195,030 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $489,535,000 after purchasing an additional 73,104 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Travelers Companies by 4.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,869,119 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $286,349,000 after acquiring an additional 80,922 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Travelers Companies by 2.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,411,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $257,853,000 after acquiring an additional 31,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 6.7% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,245,182 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $190,762,000 after buying an additional 78,473 shares during the last quarter. 81.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $188.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $179.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $196.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.73.

Travelers Companies Stock Down 0.0 %

TRV stock opened at $179.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $41.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.72. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $149.65 and a 52 week high of $194.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $9.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.98 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 7.41%. Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 14.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This is a boost from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 31.71%.

Travelers Companies announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, April 19th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to repurchase up to 12.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travelers Companies

In other Travelers Companies news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 150,829 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.53, for a total value of $28,435,791.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 196,914 shares in the company, valued at $37,124,196.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Travelers Companies news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 150,829 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.53, for a total value of $28,435,791.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 196,914 shares in the company, valued at $37,124,196.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 11,572 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total value of $2,061,436.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,092,688.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 228,051 shares of company stock worth $42,423,406 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment provides an array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers primarily in the U.S., as well as in Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland and throughout other parts of the world as a corporate member of Lloyd’s.

