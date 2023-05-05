Texas Permanent School Fund Has $6.01 Million Stock Holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,418 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.07% of BJ’s Wholesale Club worth $6,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BJ. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 94,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,608,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the period. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council raised its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 221.0% in the 4th quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 73,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,872,000 after acquiring an additional 50,700 shares during the period. 93.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at BJ's Wholesale Club

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 7,059 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.09, for a total value of $544,178.31. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,538,927.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BJ shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $89.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.81.

Shares of NYSE:BJ opened at $73.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.13 and its 200-day moving average is $73.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.67. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.45 and a 52 week high of $80.41.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 60.16%. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

