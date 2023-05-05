The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Purchased by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 173,054 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $5,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WMB. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 126,370,141 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,617,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,704 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Williams Companies by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 88,880,791 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,544,657,000 after acquiring an additional 393,245 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,352,215 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $546,327,000 after buying an additional 7,551,749 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 60.1% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,462,372 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $242,278,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Williams Companies by 1.0% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,470,969 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $216,195,000 after acquiring an additional 66,754 shares during the last quarter. 85.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Friday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.42.

Williams Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WMB opened at $29.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.80 and a fifty-two week high of $37.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.16.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.10. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 22.53%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Williams Companies’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be issued a $0.4475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.15%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.55%.

Insider Activity at Williams Companies

In other Williams Companies news, Director William H. Spence purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.61 per share, with a total value of $148,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 48,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,436,706.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Williams Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.