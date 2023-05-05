Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Holdings Lifted by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $5,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 268.4% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 3,538 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the third quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the third quarter worth approximately $2,842,000. 82.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on AJG shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $228.00 to $232.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $213.00 to $211.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $211.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Performance

In related news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 2,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total transaction of $515,793.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,417,600.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 2,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total transaction of $515,793.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,715 shares in the company, valued at $16,417,600.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Kay W. Mccurdy sold 182 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.59, for a total value of $35,779.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,112,179.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 27,783 shares of company stock worth $5,262,891 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

AJG opened at $210.83 on Friday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52-week low of $148.24 and a 52-week high of $212.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $193.94 and its 200-day moving average is $191.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $45.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.69.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.82%.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

(Get Rating)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management, and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Recommended Stories

