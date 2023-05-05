Texas Permanent School Fund Decreases Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $5,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TT. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $564,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,374,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $642,000. My Legacy Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 5,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 182.2% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 9,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after buying an additional 6,271 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $184.00 to $183.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $164.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $203.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $192.00 in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.58.

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Trane Technologies stock opened at $176.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $40.14 billion, a PE ratio of 23.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.99. Trane Technologies plc has a 52 week low of $120.64 and a 52 week high of $196.22.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.08. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 30.11%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. Trane Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 40.05%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Trane Technologies news, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 7,950 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.78, for a total value of $1,516,701.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,983,426.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 2,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.83, for a total value of $399,788.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,740,458.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 7,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.78, for a total value of $1,516,701.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,983,426.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,071 shares of company stock worth $2,841,093 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies Plc engages in providing solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. It operates through the following business segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions, residential heating and cooling, and transport refrigeration systems, and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

See Also

