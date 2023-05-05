Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX) Stock Position Trimmed by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its position in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,340 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Regal Rexnord were worth $5,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord in the first quarter worth $702,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,124,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter worth about $347,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter worth about $5,758,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,608,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

RRX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Regal Rexnord from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Regal Rexnord in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Regal Rexnord from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $148.00 to $185.00 in a report on Sunday, February 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $188.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regal Rexnord presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.00.

Shares of RRX opened at $127.06 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $139.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.06. Regal Rexnord Co. has a 1-year low of $108.28 and a 1-year high of $162.89.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Regal Rexnord had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Regal Rexnord’s payout ratio is currently 19.18%.

Regal Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of electric motors, electrical motion controls, power generation, and power transmission products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions. The Commercial Systems segment produces fractional to 5 horsepower AC and DC motors, electric variable speed controls, fans, and blowers for commercial applications.

