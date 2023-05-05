Texas Permanent School Fund Cuts Stock Holdings in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its holdings in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 134,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,387 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.07% of OGE Energy worth $5,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGE. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of OGE Energy by 39.5% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 12,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 4,395 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 40,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after buying an additional 2,346 shares during the period. Invst LLC grew its holdings in OGE Energy by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 22,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in OGE Energy by 9.4% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. 67.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other OGE Energy news, Director David E. Rainbolt bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.65 per share, for a total transaction of $183,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director David L. Hauser acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.09 per share, with a total value of $35,090.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,270. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David E. Rainbolt bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.65 per share, for a total transaction of $183,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $549,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 6,100 shares of company stock worth $221,925. Company insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OGE Energy Trading Up 1.4 %

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on OGE Energy in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America cut OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Guggenheim downgraded OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. TheStreet lowered OGE Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on OGE Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.75.

NYSE:OGE opened at $37.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.99. OGE Energy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $33.28 and a fifty-two week high of $42.91.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $711.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. OGE Energy had a net margin of 19.72% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OGE Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.4141 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. This is an increase from OGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.15%.

OGE Energy Company Profile

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company with investments in energy and energy service providers, offering physical delivery and related services for electricity in Oklahoma and western Arkansas and natural gas, crude oil and NGLs across the U.S. OGE Energy conducts these activities through two business segments: Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

