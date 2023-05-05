Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) versus Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (NASDAQ:WHLR) Head to Head Review

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) and Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (NASDAQ:WHLR – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Agree Realty and Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Agree Realty $429.81 million 14.17 $152.44 million $1.83 36.89 Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust $76.64 million 0.13 -$12.45 million ($2.20) -0.47

Agree Realty has higher revenue and earnings than Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Agree Realty, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Agree Realty 0 2 6 1 2.89 Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Agree Realty and Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Agree Realty presently has a consensus target price of $78.23, suggesting a potential upside of 15.89%. Given Agree Realty’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Agree Realty is more favorable than Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust.

Profitability

This table compares Agree Realty and Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Agree Realty 35.47% 4.18% 2.70% Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust -16.25% N/A -2.16%

Volatility and Risk

Agree Realty has a beta of 0.46, suggesting that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust has a beta of 2.61, suggesting that its stock price is 161% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

53.8% of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Agree Realty shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 40.6% of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Agree Realty beats Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Agree Realty

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

About Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. engages in the acquisition, finance, development, lease, ownership, and management of retail properties. Its property portfolio includes income producing, strip centers, neighborhood, grocery-anchored, community, and free-standing retail properties. The company was founded on June 23, 2011 and is headquartered in Virginia Beach, VA.

