Critical Review: Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT) & Heart Test Laboratories (NASDAQ:HSCS)

Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT – Get Rating) and Heart Test Laboratories (NASDAQ:HSCS – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Vicarious Surgical and Heart Test Laboratories, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vicarious Surgical 0 0 1 0 3.00 Heart Test Laboratories 0 0 3 0 3.00

Vicarious Surgical presently has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 176.50%. Heart Test Laboratories has a consensus target price of $4.77, suggesting a potential upside of 474.30%. Given Heart Test Laboratories’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Heart Test Laboratories is more favorable than Vicarious Surgical.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

42.8% of Vicarious Surgical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.8% of Heart Test Laboratories shares are held by institutional investors. 52.5% of Vicarious Surgical shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.6% of Heart Test Laboratories shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Vicarious Surgical and Heart Test Laboratories’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vicarious Surgical N/A -65.98% -49.67% Heart Test Laboratories N/A N/A -170.34%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Vicarious Surgical and Heart Test Laboratories’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vicarious Surgical N/A N/A $5.16 million $0.03 72.33 Heart Test Laboratories $10,000.00 808.42 -$4.83 million N/A N/A

Vicarious Surgical has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Heart Test Laboratories.

About Vicarious Surgical

Vicarious Surgical Inc. operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

About Heart Test Laboratories

Heart Test Laboratories, Inc., a medical technology company, provides cardiovascular diagnostic devices. The company offers MyoVista wavECG, a resting 12-lead electrocardiograph (ECG) to provide diagnostic information related to cardiac dysfunction, as well as conventional 12-lead resting ECG information. It serves clinics, doctor's offices, urgent care centers, and hospitals. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Southlake, Texas.

