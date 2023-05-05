G999 (G999) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $37.59 Million

G999 (G999) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 5th. During the last seven days, G999 has traded 156.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One G999 coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0066 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. G999 has a total market capitalization of $37.59 million and $32,228.25 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.04 or 0.00058521 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.10 or 0.00038119 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00020210 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000240 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00006320 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000620 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002704 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001049 BTC.

G999 Profile

G999 uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. G999’s official website is g999main.net.

Buying and Selling G999

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire G999 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy G999 using one of the exchanges listed above.

