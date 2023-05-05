Kaspa Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $493.27 Million (KAS)

Kaspa (KAS) traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 5th. During the last week, Kaspa has traded down 13.5% against the U.S. dollar. Kaspa has a market cap of $493.27 million and $13.20 million worth of Kaspa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kaspa coin can currently be bought for $0.0269 or 0.00000092 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Kaspa Profile

Kaspa launched on November 25th, 2021. Kaspa’s total supply is 18,340,229,902 coins. The official website for Kaspa is www.kaspa.org. Kaspa’s official message board is hashdag.medium.com. The Reddit community for Kaspa is https://reddit.com/r/kaspa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kaspa’s official Twitter account is @kaspacurrency.

Kaspa Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kaspa (KAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Users are able to generate KAS through the process of mining. Kaspa has a current supply of 18,335,175,288.68992. The last known price of Kaspa is 0.02731398 USD and is up 4.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $17,496,018.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kaspa.org.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kaspa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kaspa should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kaspa using one of the exchanges listed above.

