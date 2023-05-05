Dent (DENT) Trading 5.7% Lower Over Last Week

Dent (DENT) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 5th. One Dent token can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dent has a market capitalization of $92.33 million and $2.41 million worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Dent has traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dent Profile

Dent’s genesis date was July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,007,791,203 tokens. Dent’s official website is www.dentwireless.com. The Reddit community for Dent is https://reddit.com/r/dent. Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Dent Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dent is a decentralized exchange for mobile data built on the Ethereum blockchain. Users can buy, sell, or donate mobile data through an automated bidding process. Mobile data packages are represented as smart contracts on the Ethereum blockchain, and the Dent platform requires the use of the DENT token to purchase mobile data.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dent should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dent using one of the exchanges listed above.

