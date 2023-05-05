Substratum (SUB) Achieves Market Cap of $140,590.12

Substratum (SUB) traded down 54.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 5th. In the last seven days, Substratum has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Substratum token can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Substratum has a total market cap of $140,590.12 and approximately $14.98 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00007183 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.62 or 0.00026161 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00019373 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00017756 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000076 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001050 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,119.74 or 0.99993598 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Substratum Token Profile

SUB is a token. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Substratum

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 383,020,999.96 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00036726 USD and is down -54.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $14.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

