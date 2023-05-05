Oxen (OXEN) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $230,866.69

Oxen (OXEN) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 5th. In the last week, Oxen has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar. Oxen has a market capitalization of $7.82 million and approximately $230,866.69 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oxen coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000426 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,121.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.06 or 0.00302388 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00012139 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $156.27 or 0.00536596 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.36 or 0.00066472 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $118.42 or 0.00406636 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001001 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001096 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Oxen

Oxen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 62,955,268 coins. Oxen’s official message board is oxen.medium.com. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Oxen is oxen.io. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.

In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

Buying and Selling Oxen

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

