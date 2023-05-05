Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $1.79 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) – Zacks Research raised their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Jacobs Solutions in a report issued on Wednesday, May 3rd. Zacks Research analyst S. Mukherjee now forecasts that the company will earn $1.79 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.77. The consensus estimate for Jacobs Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $7.38 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Jacobs Solutions’ Q3 2023 earnings at $1.89 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.98 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.33 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.04 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.09 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.14 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.14 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.18 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.21 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.92 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Jacobs Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Jacobs Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $136.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.80.

J stock opened at $115.30 on Friday. Jacobs Solutions has a one year low of $106.78 and a one year high of $141.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, a PE ratio of 23.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $115.99 and a 200-day moving average of $119.43.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.06. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is 20.76%.

Jacobs Solutions declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 25th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Jacobs Solutions news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.24, for a total transaction of $768,189.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 607,956 shares in the company, valued at $70,060,849.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total value of $418,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,682 shares in the company, valued at $4,149,354.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.24, for a total transaction of $768,189.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 607,956 shares in the company, valued at $70,060,849.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,498 shares of company stock worth $2,778,171. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in J. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the third quarter worth $89,086,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 1,162.8% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 866,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,449,000 after purchasing an additional 798,125 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,179,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,791,000 after purchasing an additional 516,074 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 44.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,291,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,937,000 after purchasing an additional 398,033 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 66.1% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 998,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,865,000 after purchasing an additional 397,089 shares during the period. 85.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jacobs Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the designing and deployment of technology-centric solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People and Places Solutions, and PA Consulting. The Critical Mission Solutions segment offer broad sectors, including U.S.

