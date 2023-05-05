Chegg, Inc. to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share, Barrington Research Forecasts (NYSE:CHGG)

Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) – Barrington Research cut their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Chegg in a report issued on Tuesday, May 2nd. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.10. Barrington Research has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Chegg’s current full-year earnings is $0.28 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Chegg’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. Chegg had a return on equity of 4.82% and a net margin of 34.97%. The company had revenue of $205.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. Chegg’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Chegg Stock Down 7.2 %

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Northland Securities lowered shares of Chegg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Chegg from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Chegg from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.77.

CHGG stock opened at $9.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.15, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 8.24, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.27. Chegg has a twelve month low of $8.72 and a twelve month high of $30.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chegg news, CMO Esther Lem sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.86, for a total value of $96,102.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 171,300 shares in the company, valued at $2,888,118. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CMO Esther Lem sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.86, for a total value of $96,102.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 171,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,888,118. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Nathan J. Schultz sold 4,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total transaction of $63,201.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 224,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,513,322.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Chegg

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHGG. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of Chegg in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Chegg by 80.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chegg in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Chegg by 79.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,012 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Chegg in the fourth quarter worth about $5,524,000. Institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

About Chegg

Chegg, Inc operates a learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades, and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

