Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Lifted by KeyCorp

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Generac in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 3rd. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $1.34 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.18. The consensus estimate for Generac’s current full-year earnings is $5.94 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Generac’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.07 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.15 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.48 EPS.

Get Generac alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on GNRC. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Generac from $119.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Generac from $98.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Bank of America cut Generac from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $141.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com lowered Generac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on Generac from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.88.

Generac Price Performance

Generac stock opened at $109.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.06. Generac has a one year low of $86.29 and a one year high of $299.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $887.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $850.07 million. Generac had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 6.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.09 EPS.

Insider Activity at Generac

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 45,207 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.37, for a total transaction of $5,396,359.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 615,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,444,660.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 55,207 shares of company stock valued at $6,454,560 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Generac by 552.6% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Generac during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Generac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 158.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Generac in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Generac Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the business of designing and manufacturing energy technology solutions. It operates under the Domestic and International segments. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac business and the acquisitions that are based in the United States and Canada. The International segment focuses on Generac business’ Latin American export operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.