Q2 2023 Earnings Forecast for International Business Machines Co. Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:IBM)

International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for International Business Machines in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 3rd. Zacks Research analyst S. Bose now expects that the technology company will earn $1.99 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.08. The consensus estimate for International Business Machines’ current full-year earnings is $9.29 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for International Business Machines’ Q4 2023 earnings at $3.70 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $9.13 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.35 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.24 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.59 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.68 EPS.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on IBM. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of International Business Machines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Edward Jones cut shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.20.

International Business Machines Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of IBM stock opened at $122.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $111.30 billion, a PE ratio of 62.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $127.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.78. International Business Machines has a 1-year low of $115.54 and a 1-year high of $153.21.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.33 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 39.86%. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.66 per share. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 335.03%.

Institutional Trading of International Business Machines

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 97.6% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 257,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,459,000 after buying an additional 127,093 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines during the first quarter worth $203,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 35.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 177,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,157,000 after purchasing an additional 46,756 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 1.9% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 95,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 1.5% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 382,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,698,000 after purchasing an additional 5,506 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

About International Business Machines

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.