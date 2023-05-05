Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Decreased by Seaport Res Ptn

FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for FMC in a report issued on Wednesday, May 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $1.75 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.89. The consensus estimate for FMC’s current full-year earnings is $7.73 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for FMC’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.54 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.70 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.10 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.12 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.91 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.86 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.00 EPS.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.04. FMC had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 27.91%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. FMC’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on FMC. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of FMC from $148.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on FMC from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on FMC from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Redburn Partners raised FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FMC presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.38.

FMC opened at $111.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.63. FMC has a 12-month low of $98.24 and a 12-month high of $134.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. FMC’s payout ratio is currently 40.49%.

In other FMC news, CEO Mark Douglas purchased 4,121 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $115.53 per share, with a total value of $476,099.13. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 41,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,814,366.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other FMC news, CEO Mark Douglas acquired 4,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $115.53 per share, for a total transaction of $476,099.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,814,366.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.77, for a total transaction of $638,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,990,823.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,376 shares of company stock worth $1,465,016. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FMC. General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in FMC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its position in FMC by 533.3% in the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of FMC by 68.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of FMC by 269.0% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FMC during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. 88.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under the Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands, herbicides under the Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands, insecticides under the Talstar and Hero brands, flutriafol-based fungicides, and bionematicides under the Quartzo and Presence brands.

