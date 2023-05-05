Atb Cap Markets Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF)

Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Atb Cap Markets increased their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Gibson Energy in a report issued on Tuesday, May 2nd. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now forecasts that the company will earn $0.28 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.26. The consensus estimate for Gibson Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.16 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Gibson Energy’s FY2023 earnings at $1.24 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.27 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Stifel Firstegy reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Gibson Energy in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Gibson Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Gibson Energy from C$25.50 to C$25.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities raised Gibson Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Gibson Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.08.

GBNXF stock opened at $16.11 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.57 and its 200-day moving average is $17.31. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.07. Gibson Energy has a twelve month low of $15.47 and a twelve month high of $21.71.

Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter. Gibson Energy had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 41.30%.

Gibson Energy Company Profile

Gibson Energy, Inc is an oil infrastructure company, which engages in the business of storage, optimization, processing, and gathering of liquids and refined products. It operates through the Infrastructure and Marketing segments. The infrastructure segment includes midstream infrastructure assets comprising of oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, injection stations, gathering pipelines, and processing.

