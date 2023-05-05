William Blair Comments on Chegg, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:CHGG)

Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair cut their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Chegg in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 2nd. William Blair analyst S. Sheldon now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.10. The consensus estimate for Chegg’s current full-year earnings is $0.28 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Chegg’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Chegg had a net margin of 34.97% and a return on equity of 4.82%. The company had revenue of $205.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. Chegg’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CHGG. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Chegg from $17.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Chegg from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC cut Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Chegg from $20.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.77.

Shares of Chegg stock opened at $9.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.24, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 7.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.27. Chegg has a 52 week low of $8.72 and a 52 week high of $30.05.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC raised its position in Chegg by 80.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Chegg during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chegg in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Chegg by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,012 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Chegg during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. 92.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Nathan J. Schultz sold 4,041 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total transaction of $63,201.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 224,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,513,322.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Nathan J. Schultz sold 4,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total value of $63,201.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 224,637 shares in the company, valued at $3,513,322.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Esther Lem sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.86, for a total transaction of $96,102.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 171,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,888,118. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chegg, Inc operates a learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades, and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

