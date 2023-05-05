Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated Decreased by SVB Leerink (NASDAQ:CORT)

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink reduced their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 4th. SVB Leerink analyst R. Ruiz now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.23. SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Corcept Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is $0.85 per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Corcept Therapeutics’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.80 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.75 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.85 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.06). Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 22.79% and a return on equity of 19.96%. The firm had revenue of $105.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.91 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CORT. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. SVB Securities assumed coverage on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Corcept Therapeutics from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Corcept Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.29.

NASDAQ CORT opened at $24.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.06. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 27.27 and a beta of 0.50. Corcept Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $17.19 and a 52-week high of $30.14.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CORT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 216,081 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,866,000 after purchasing an additional 5,036 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 88,553 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 6,684 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 103,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after acquiring an additional 13,488 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 6,726 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 31,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

Corcept Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of medications to treat severe metabolic, oncologic and psychiatric disorders. It focuses on the development of drugs for disorders that are associated with a steroid hormone called cortisol.

