Robert W. Baird Raises Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Price Target to $112.00

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 0.03% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on TXRH. Citigroup cut their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $133.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday. Stephens raised their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Texas Roadhouse from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.41.

Texas Roadhouse Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of TXRH opened at $112.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.53. Texas Roadhouse has a twelve month low of $68.58 and a twelve month high of $113.56.

Insider Activity

Texas Roadhouse ( NASDAQ:TXRH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.13). Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 26.92%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 3,487 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.06, for a total transaction of $383,779.22. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 23,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,628,122.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 3,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.06, for a total transaction of $383,779.22. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 23,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,628,122.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Regina A. Tobin sold 2,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.84, for a total value of $230,005.60. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 13,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,375,672.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,702 shares of company stock valued at $824,045. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 3,049 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 4,121 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,121 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 2.3% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,853 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

