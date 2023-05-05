Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) Price Target Cut to $10.00

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target points to a potential upside of 261.01% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on KPTI. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Karyopharm Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

Shares of NASDAQ KPTI opened at $2.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $315.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 0.07. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.45 and a 1-year high of $6.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.60 and its 200 day moving average is $3.84.

Karyopharm Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KPTI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $33.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.88 million. On average, analysts forecast that Karyopharm Therapeutics will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Karyopharm Therapeutics news, CFO Michael Mason sold 11,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total value of $33,951.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 245,361 shares in the company, valued at $743,443.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Karyopharm Therapeutics news, CFO Michael Mason sold 11,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total value of $33,951.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 245,361 shares in the company, valued at $743,443.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Reshma Rangwala sold 6,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.05, for a total value of $27,418.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 158,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,831.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,476 shares of company stock worth $258,460 over the last quarter. 10.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KPTI. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 7.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 160,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 11,300 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 54.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 41,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 14,765 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 17.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,960,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,190,000 after buying an additional 601,901 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 52.1% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,335,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,839,000 after buying an additional 457,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 3.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 194,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after buying an additional 6,048 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

