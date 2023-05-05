Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) PT Raised to $370.00 at Robert W. Baird

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Robert W. Baird from $350.00 to $370.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.82% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Insulet from $300.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Insulet in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on Insulet from $245.00 to $292.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Insulet from $320.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Insulet in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $325.67.

Insulet Stock Performance

Shares of PODD stock opened at $322.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $309.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $295.31. Insulet has a 52 week low of $181.00 and a 52 week high of $328.87. The company has a market cap of $22.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 5,370.50 and a beta of 0.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Insulet

Insulet ( NASDAQ:PODD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $369.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.73 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 0.35%. Insulet’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Insulet will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Insulet news, CFO Wayde D. Mcmillan sold 1,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.31, for a total value of $399,479.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,278,158.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Insulet news, insider Charles Alpuche sold 4,000 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.90, for a total transaction of $1,163,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,260,385.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Wayde D. Mcmillan sold 1,255 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.31, for a total transaction of $399,479.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,865 shares in the company, valued at $7,278,158.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,656 shares of company stock valued at $9,819,174. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Insulet

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its holdings in shares of Insulet by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 6,396 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Insulet by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 48,182 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $14,184,000 after acquiring an additional 4,556 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Insulet by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 323,797 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $74,279,000 after acquiring an additional 15,959 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of Insulet during the 4th quarter valued at $1,560,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Insulet during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,476,000.

About Insulet

(Get Rating)

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

Featured Articles

