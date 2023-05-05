JMP Securities Lowers Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) Price Target to $15.00

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by JMP Securities from $19.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. JMP Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 132.56% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 17th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Allogene Therapeutics from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Allogene Therapeutics from $32.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.25.

Shares of NASDAQ ALLO opened at $6.45 on Friday. Allogene Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.42 and a 52 week high of $17.49. The stock has a market cap of $940.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.18.

Allogene Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ALLO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.05). Allogene Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 43.44% and a negative net margin of 136,885.59%. The company had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.56) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Allogene Therapeutics will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 9.7% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 4.1% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 20,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 250,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316 shares during the last quarter. 72.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells.

