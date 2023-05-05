Wedbush Boosts Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Price Target to $59.00

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Wedbush from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Wedbush’s target price points to a potential downside of 4.17% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Shake Shack from $56.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Shake Shack from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Shake Shack from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.77.

SHAK opened at $61.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.93 and a beta of 1.69. Shake Shack has a 12 month low of $37.72 and a 12 month high of $61.94.

Shake Shack ( NYSE:SHAK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $238.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.54 million. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 3.04% and a negative net margin of 2.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Shake Shack will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Shake Shack by 260.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Shake Shack by 206.7% in the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Shake Shack in the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. 83.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shake Shack, Inc engages in the operation and licensing of Shake Shack restaurants which serve burgers, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and more. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

