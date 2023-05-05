Piper Sandler Lowers Globe Life (NYSE:GL) Price Target to $130.00

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 22.82% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Globe Life from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Globe Life from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Globe Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Globe Life in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Globe Life from $141.00 to $138.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Globe Life has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.50.

Globe Life Stock Performance

Globe Life stock opened at $105.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.79. Globe Life has a fifty-two week low of $87.87 and a fifty-two week high of $123.85.

Insider Activity at Globe Life

Globe Life ( NYSE:GL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.06. Globe Life had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 15.28%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Globe Life will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.64, for a total transaction of $608,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,372 shares in the company, valued at $1,018,370.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Globe Life news, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.64, for a total value of $608,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,372 shares in the company, valued at $1,018,370.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Frank M. Svoboda sold 10,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.36, for a total value of $1,213,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,983.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 96,125 shares of company stock valued at $11,603,160. 4.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Globe Life

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GL. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Globe Life by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Globe Life by 7.2% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 51,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,716,000 after acquiring an additional 3,502 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Globe Life by 10,521.2% during the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 25,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after acquiring an additional 24,830 shares in the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Globe Life in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in Globe Life by 275.9% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 44,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,904,000 after purchasing an additional 32,720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

