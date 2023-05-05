Piper Sandler Lowers Globe Life (NYSE:GL) Price Target to $130.00

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 22.82% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Globe Life from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Globe Life from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Globe Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Globe Life in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Globe Life from $141.00 to $138.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Globe Life has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.50.
Globe Life Stock Performance
Globe Life stock opened at $105.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.79. Globe Life has a fifty-two week low of $87.87 and a fifty-two week high of $123.85.
Insider Activity at Globe Life
In other news, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.64, for a total transaction of $608,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,372 shares in the company, valued at $1,018,370.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Globe Life news, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.64, for a total value of $608,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,372 shares in the company, valued at $1,018,370.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Frank M. Svoboda sold 10,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.36, for a total value of $1,213,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,983.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 96,125 shares of company stock valued at $11,603,160. 4.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Globe Life
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GL. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Globe Life by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Globe Life by 7.2% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 51,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,716,000 after acquiring an additional 3,502 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Globe Life by 10,521.2% during the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 25,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after acquiring an additional 24,830 shares in the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Globe Life in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in Globe Life by 275.9% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 44,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,904,000 after purchasing an additional 32,720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.04% of the company’s stock.
Globe Life Company Profile
Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.
Featured Articles
