Piper Sandler Lowers Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) Price Target to $104.00

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $107.00 to $104.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 1.35% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SIGI. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $107.00 to $104.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Selective Insurance Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.17.
Shares of SIGI stock opened at $102.61 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $96.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 28.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.63. Selective Insurance Group has a 52 week low of $66.81 and a 52 week high of $103.61.
In other news, Director John Burville sold 20,000 shares of Selective Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total value of $2,003,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,638,271.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Selective Insurance Group news, Director John Burville sold 20,000 shares of Selective Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total transaction of $2,003,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,638,271.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vincent M. Senia sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.79, for a total value of $698,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,295,673.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 168,679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,947,000 after purchasing an additional 44,347 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 69,258 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,638,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,864,816 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $151,796,000 after acquiring an additional 51,488 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,755 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. 83.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Selective Insurance Group, Inc is a New Jersey insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The Standard Commercial Lines segment offers insurance products and services to commercial customers, such as non-profit organizations and local government agencies.
