Piper Sandler Lowers Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) Price Target to $104.00

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $107.00 to $104.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 1.35% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SIGI. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $107.00 to $104.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Selective Insurance Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.17.

Selective Insurance Group Stock Performance

Shares of SIGI stock opened at $102.61 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $96.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 28.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.63. Selective Insurance Group has a 52 week low of $66.81 and a 52 week high of $103.61.

Insider Buying and Selling

Selective Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:SIGI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $999.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 6.97%. Selective Insurance Group’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John Burville sold 20,000 shares of Selective Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total value of $2,003,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,638,271.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Selective Insurance Group news, Director John Burville sold 20,000 shares of Selective Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total transaction of $2,003,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,638,271.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vincent M. Senia sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.79, for a total value of $698,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,295,673.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Selective Insurance Group

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 168,679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,947,000 after purchasing an additional 44,347 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 69,258 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,638,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,864,816 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $151,796,000 after acquiring an additional 51,488 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,755 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. 83.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Selective Insurance Group, Inc is a New Jersey insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The Standard Commercial Lines segment offers insurance products and services to commercial customers, such as non-profit organizations and local government agencies.

See Also

