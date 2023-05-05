Robert W. Baird Boosts Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) Price Target to $19.00

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $18.00 to $19.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective points to a potential upside of 38.08% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gates Industrial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on Gates Industrial from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Gates Industrial from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Gates Industrial from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Gates Industrial from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.11.

Shares of NYSE GTES opened at $13.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.50. Gates Industrial has a 52-week low of $9.40 and a 52-week high of $14.93.

Gates Industrial ( NYSE:GTES Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $893.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $863.96 million. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 8.81%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gates Industrial will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,882,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,535,000 after buying an additional 42,516 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its position in Gates Industrial by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 6,805,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,651,000 after purchasing an additional 112,601 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Gates Industrial by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,540,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,253 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,911,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,035,000 after acquiring an additional 168,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradice Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 4,024,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,916,000 after acquiring an additional 180,843 shares in the last quarter.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

