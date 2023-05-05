Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IEFA. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 487.0% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of BATS:IEFA opened at $68.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.80. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The firm has a market cap of $98.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

