Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Posted by on May 5th, 2023

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFAGet Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IEFA. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 487.0% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of BATS:IEFA opened at $68.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.80. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The firm has a market cap of $98.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

(Get Rating)

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.