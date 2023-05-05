Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 74,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 39,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 17,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 36,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 95,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,858,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.73% of the company’s stock.

United Bankshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ UBSI opened at $29.63 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.02. United Bankshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.29 and a fifty-two week high of $44.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00.

United Bankshares Dividend Announcement

United Bankshares ( NASDAQ:UBSI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. The firm had revenue of $362.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.72 million. United Bankshares had a net margin of 31.24% and a return on equity of 8.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. United Bankshares’s payout ratio is presently 48.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UBSI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on United Bankshares from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on United Bankshares in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. 3M reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of United Bankshares in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Stephens started coverage on shares of United Bankshares in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of United Bankshares from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

United Bankshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services and products. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Other. The Community Banking segment consists of both commercial and consumer lending and provides customers with such products as commercial loans, real estate loans, business financing, and consumer loans.

Featured Articles

